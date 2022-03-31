ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pratik Sehajpal, Shipra Goyal come together for love track ‘Subah Se Shaam’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ runner-up Pratik Sehajpal will be collaborating with singer Shipra Goyal for an upcoming love number titled ‘Subah Se Shaam’.

The music video of the song is shot in the picturesque locales of Kasauli and is currently in the post-production stage.

Talking about the recently wrapped up music video, Shipra said, “It was a fantastic experience working with Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik is an energetic, fun to work with, and talented individual. He gave his all to the upcoming music single. Couldn’t have asked for a better co-star.”

The details with regards to the release date of the song and the premise of the music are however kept under wraps.

Talking further about the track, she added, “I’m sure the song will delight the audience and hope that they love and cherish my new song as they have done so in the past.”

Shipra is known for lending her voice to hits such as ‘Ishq Bulaava’ from the movie ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Gaddi Pichhe Naa’, ‘Churi’, ‘Lamborghini’ and ‘I Don’t Care’. Among her new hits are ‘Gaddi Kaali’ with Jassie Gill, and ‘Ladaaka’ with Dr Zeus and R Nait.

