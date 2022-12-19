BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Pratt & Whitney's PW4000-94 engine marks 150 mn flight hours

Aircraft manufacturing company Pratt & Whitney on Monday announced that its PW4000-94-inch engine has surpassed 150 million flight hours and 35 years of operational experience.

Over 2,500 engines have been delivered since entry-into-service in 1987. The PW4000-94-inch engine currently serves more than 70 customers in 30 countries, powering Boeing 747/767 and MD-11, Airbus A300/310, and the KC-46A aircraft across passenger, cargo, and military missions.

The 94-inch engine was the first model in Pratt & Whitney’s high-thrust family for large aircraft, covering a range of 52,000 to 62,0000 pounds of thrust. Over 55 per cent of the fleet serves the cargo industry.

“This milestone is a testament to the PW4000-94-inch engine’s legacy of reliability and performance,” said Bernie Zimmerman, Vice President, Operational Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. “The 94-inch offers excellent operational flexibility and fuel economy and lower noise versus the competing engine. It’s an engine that’s been proven on a variety of applications — passenger, cargo, and military.”

At United Airlines, the PW4000-94-inch engine joined the fleet on its Boeing 747-400s in 1989, and on the Boeing 767-300 beginning in 1991, for a total of 81 aircraft.

“United has appreciated the reliability, great fuel economy and low maintenance costs of these engines,” said John Wiitala, Vice President of Technical Services at United. “It’s no surprise that these Pratt & Whitney engines have served United and our customers well for 33 years and counting.”

The PW4000 family of engines are backed by an established global network of facilities for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units, said the company spokesperson.

