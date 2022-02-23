‘Pravasi’ BJP leaders from Gujarat roped in for UP elections

The BJP is sparing no efforts in the coming phases of the ongoing UP Assembly elections as it has drafted its Gujarat leaders to micro-manage the polls with their own teams.

Sources said in Uday Kangad and Sanjay Patel are working in Gonda, while Hasmukh Patel, Dinesh Makwala were deputed in Balrampur, Shabdsharan Brhambhatt and Pankaj Mehta in Bahraich, Dhansukh Bhanderi, and Jivraji Chauhan in Barabanki, while leaders were also supervising in Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Lakhimpur Kheri which voted in the fourth phase on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders called these leaders “pravasi” but they are connected to the BJP leaders in Delhi and are directly giving feedback to the top leaders, apart from the state and district organisations.

The teams of two people are looking at the constituency at the grassroot level and the assembly pravasis are who are controlling the campaign, holding meetings with ‘panna pramukhs’ and candidates, and reaching out to people through door-to-door campaigns.

The BJP has assigned crucial Awadh region to Gujarat ‘pravasi’ Mahesh Kaswala and Pravin Patel is working in Ayodhya while party leaders say that other leaders have also been drafted from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana to look after each assembly constituency. In total, 806 people are working at the constituency level.

The BJP is facing a tough battle in the state with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav drawing huge crowds but expects to win, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active campaigning, though no party has done two stints on power since 2002.

