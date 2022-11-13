INDIA

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA conducts searches; arrests an accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted search operations in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of Praveen Nettaru — a resident of Bellare, who was the district secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Shaheed M. NIA had earlier arrested 14 people in this case.

During investigations, it was found that Shaheed was part of the conspiracy meeting that was held in his house by the banned organisation PFI to target leaders of certain political organisations.

Nettaru was allegedly killed with sharp-edged weapons by cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26 to create terror among the people.

The case was initially registered at PS Bellare, Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA on August 4.

During investigation, it was revealed that a conspiracy had been hatched by leaders and members of Popular Front of India (PFI) to murder Parveen Nettaru to take revenge for murder of one Masood.

“During the search, incriminating documents have been seized from the house of accused,” the official said.

