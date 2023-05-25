INDIA

Praveen Sood takes charge as new CBI Director

Praveen Sood, who previously served as the Karnataka Director General of Police, took charge as the new CBI Director on Thursday, succeeding incumbent SS Jaiswal.

His name was shortlisted among three candidates in a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sood, a 1986-batch Karnataka cadre officer, has succeeded Jaiswal, who retired on Thursday.

Sood has been appointed for two years from the date of assuming office.

The CBI Director has a fixed tenure of two years, which can be extended up to five years.

The three-member panel that included Sood’s name comprised PM Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In that meeting, apart from Sood, the names of Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena and Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards Director General Taj Hassan were also discussed.

Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer.

He is recognized for his expertise in tackling major cybercrime issues. In Karnataka, Sood implemented the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to combat cyber fraud. Honored with the President’s Police Medal, Sood has also served as the Police Advisor to the Mauritian government.

According to the procedure, the Department of Personnel and Training prepares a list of serving IPS officers from the three senior-most batches to consider for the post of CBI Director.

Then the names are sent to the two-member Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister, which chooses one and makes the appointment.

Home Minister Amit Shah is the second member of the panel.

20230525-182202

