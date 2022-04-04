INDIA

Praveen Togadia threatens to launch nationwide agitation against unemployment

President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dr Pravin Togadia has threatened to launch a nationwide agitation against raging unemployment in the country saying one crore posts are lying vacant in various departments that needs to be filled immediately.

Togadia, who is currently on Bihar visit, offered prayers at the Amarnath temple located on Bhutnath Road in Patna. He demanded that the Centre provide employment to the youth and improve the country’s economy, else he would start a protest from Bihar. The state and central governments should fill one crore posts lying vacant in different departments.

“The Centre should change the economic policies or the people would be forced to resort to an economic revolution similar to one launched by independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan. The inflation is rapidly growing in the country. Hence, there is an urgent need of appropriate and immediate measures to counter the situation,” Togadia said on Sunday.

An advocate of Hindu nationalism with ideologies similar to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, Togadia said: “A nationwide agitation would be launched if the governments take a deficient approach on providing jobs to youths. I will start a movement from Bihar on this issue,” he said.

Togadia advocated for strengthening Hindu community in the country and also imposed two children concepts here.

