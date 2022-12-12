Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, the fourth president of the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, died at a hospital run by the mission late Sunday night. She was 102.

Her mortal remains are being taken to Sarada Math on Monday morning, where her followers will pay their last tribute to the departed soul.

Bhaktiprana was dedicated to women education & empowerment and service to the society and humanity.

According to information given by the mission officials, Pravrajika Bhaktiprana was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan, the mission- run hospital in South Kolkata on December 7.

On Sunday night only, first her mortal remains were brought to Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan Hospital, an exclusive maternity hospital run by the mission, where she had served for several years as the secretary before assuming the chair of the president of the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. During her tenure, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan Hospital was upgraded as a 100- bed maternity hospital with modern facilities and technologies.

It was learnt that Pravrajika Bhaktiprana was admitted to the hospital after she complained of high fever and lung infection. She was admitted to the ICU of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan.

Popular as “Boro Ma” among the fellow monks and nuns of the mission as well as the millions of devotees, Pravrajika Bhaktiprana assumed the chair of the 4th president of the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission in April 2009.

She was born in Kolkata in 1920. Her pre- monastic name was Kalyani Banerjee. Since her childhood she was attracted towards spiritual activities, which prompted her to associate herself with the activities of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. After completing her schooling from Shri Shri Saradeswari Ashram, she did her course on nursing and in 1950 joined the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan Hospital as a nursing assistant.

In 1959 she dedicated herself as a nun of the mission and took her monastic oath from chief of Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Shankarananda. There started her long journey of dedicated service towards society and humanity.

Her followers remember her as a nun who dedicated every moment of her life thinking and serving those coming from the poor and backward sections.

