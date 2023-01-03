Prayagraj police have rescued four sisters who had fled from their home.

Two of them were traced in Lakhimpur Kheri while the other two were found in Ghaziabad.

Investigations revealed that eldest sister was in contact with a youth in Lakhimpur Kheri through social media and fled with her sisters in a bid to marry him.

A case of rape has been registered against the youth and he has been arrested, police said.

According to reports, a woman lives with her seven children in Chhota Baghada area and sells vegetables for a living.

The woman’s four daughters in the age group of 14 to 18 years went missing from home in the evening on December 26.

Police launched a hunt for the missing girls and traced location of two of them including eldest one in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The duo was rescued and it was found that eldest sister was having an affair with a youth and he has married her.

However, she had a scuffle with two other sisters following which they took another train to Delhi.

Police traced the two other sisters in Ghaziabad and rescued them.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Ram Mohan Rai said all four sisters have been traced and rescued.

The medical examination of all four girls will be carried out, he added.

