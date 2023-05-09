INDIA

Prayagraj police to close cases against Atiq, Ashraf

The Prayagraj police have decided to shut all criminal cases against mafia-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, after their killing on April 15.

While Atiq has 102 cases against him and was convicted in only one of them, Ashraf is accused in 50 cases.

In the past few decades, cases were registered against the brothers in several districts but they somehow evaded conviction. However, the situation turned against them in last few years.

Action was taken not just against Atiq but his henchmen and associates as well. Their homes were demolished and their assets attached under the Gangster Act.

After Umesh Pal’s murder in February this year, Atiq, his lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif and henchman Dinesh Pasi were convicted for Umesh’s abduction in 2007. They were subsequently awarded life imprisonment.

After the death of the mafia brothers, the 150 cases pending against them will now be closed forever, police officials said.

The investigation officers in the pending cases will submit their death report in the cases in which the charge sheet has been filed at the court.

However, cases against the other co-accused will continue, officials added.

