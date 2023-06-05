INDIA

Prayagraj temples to be renovated ahead of 2025 Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken a major upgradation, renovation and beautification work for temples and religious sites in Prayagraj, ahead of the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

According to a state government spokesman, there is a plan to complete more than 47 permanent and temporary works in the area in preparation for the Maha Kumbh.

A sum of Rs 15.43 crore have been set aside for Bhardwaj Ashram’s entrance gate, corridor development and beautification.

In addition to this, there is a proposal to spend Rs 13.57 crore for Dwadash Madhav temple, Rs 5.43 crore for Nagavasuki temple, Rs 2.83 crore for Dashashwamedh temple, Rs 6.68 crore for Mankameshwar temple, Rs 7 crore for Alopshankari temple, Rs 10 crore for Padila Mahadev temple, Rs 5 crore for temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama Path, Rs 1.5 crore for Koteshwar Mahadev and Rs 1 crore for development of Kalyani Devi temple.

Temples coming under Karchhana area will also be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.6 crore.

Corridor development in Akshayvat, Saraswatikoop and Patalpuri temple will be done at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore.

The government will carry out more than 10 facade-related works which are likely to cost more than Rs 18 crore, the spokesman said.

Facade lighting works are proposed at various locations including the Bade Hanuman Ji temple located at Sangam, which will cost Rs 1.04 crore, at the Vimana Mandapam temple at a cost of Rs 2 crore, at the Nagwasuki temple, the Shaktipeeth Alopi Devi temple, and the Hanuman temple located at Civil Lines, with each costing Rs 1.5 crore.

