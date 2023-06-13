INDIA

Prayagraj: Thieves come in luxury car to steal a goat

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre incident, thieves arrived in a luxury car, stole a goat in Prayagraj and sped off.

The goat owner, Mansoor Alam and locals rushed behind the car, but the thieves sped away before anyone could catch hold of them.

A CCTV footage of the car has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Following the crime, Mansoor Alam approached police to launch a probe in this connection.

Alam, a resident of Kasari Masari, in his complaint given to police said that his goat was tied outside his gate on Monday when some persons in a Honda City car stopped outside his house.

As seen in the purported video, two persons came out of the car and dragged his goat inside the vehicle and fled towards the Jagriti Crossing.

Mansoor came out of the house and rushed behind the car along with other persons of the locality but failed to catch the thieves who were driving the car rashly.

Following the crime, goat owner Mansoor Alam immediately called the police control room and informed them of the incident. Some footage of the speeding car and the goat were caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

When asked about the incident, the Dhoomanganj police unit said that further action will be taken in this connection after an investigation report comes in.

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha, the price of goats shoots up.

Goats are being sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,00,000 depending on their size, weight and beauty.

20230613-082005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v AUS: Aussies rope in ‘Ashwin duplicate’, spin-friendly tracks to...

    Shimron Hetmyer indicates he is back in Rajasthan Royals camp

    Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in ‘By Invite Only’

    Covid surge: Tech firms bet on hybrid work, vaccination