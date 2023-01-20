The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to develop a ‘Ganga Drive’, on the lines of Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive, on both sides of the Ganga in Prayagraj.

According to officials, there is a proposal to develop Ganga Drive on the two sides of the river – one towards the city side and the other towards the Jhunsi side.

The four-km stretch of road from Old GT, towards Jhunsi side, to Chatthnag, will be constructed at a cost of an estimated Rs 90 crore.

Likewise, the 5-km stretch of road from Nagavasuki temple to Qila Ghat would be developed at a cost of Rs 110 crore. Both the roads will be 15-m wide, the officials said.

Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand visited the site to review the land and alignment of both roads recently.

“These two roads will serve as the lifeline for handling the huge rush of pilgrims for Maha Kumbh-2025. Besides, Ganga drive would also help put a check on encroachments,” he said.

These two roads would be non-bituminous and made using concrete and cement as the site gets inundated by flood waters every year.

The official explained that there would be no embankments to check the flood, but the quality of roads would be such that they will be able to sustain the floods. “There would be kiosks and other facilities on the two roads so that visitors can enjoy their stroll on this stretch of road,” he said.

