Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

He along with his family members had ‘darshan’ in the early hours of the day.

The Union minister later said that he prayed to the deity to bless India to become a powerful nation bestowed with prosperity.

Speaking to media persons outside the Tirumala temple, he said he was blessed to have the darshan along with his family.

“I prayed to Bhagawan Sri Venkateswara to give me more strength to serve the people of my country. With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara the country will soon emerge into a biggest powerful nation,” he said.

Earlier, he was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for darshan of Sri Venkateswara.

After darshan, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.

