COMMUNITYSPORTSTENNIS

‘Praying for nothing serious’, Bianca Andreescu gives an update on her Miami Open injury

NewsWire
0
10

After being forced to retire due to a left ankle injury in her fourth-round match at the Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu has provided an update on her health condition.

Facing Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday night, Andreescu made a move for a ball in the third game of the second set and subsequently collapsed to the court in agonising pain.

After being attended to by medical staff, she was wheeled off the court in a wheelchair before heading to the hospital for tests.

“Woke up with a brace on my foot…anyone knows what happened?” Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

“On a serious note tho… that was the worst pain I’ve ever felt…praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn’t go unnoticed,” she added.

The emotional scenes on the court on Monday night were a heartbreaking end to a resurgent run from the 22-year-old Canadian in Miami.

The former World No.4 and 2021 Miami finalist defeated Emma Raducanu, No.7 Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin to advance to her first WTA 1000 Round of 16 of the season.

20230328-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COVID-19 vaccinations extended to people aged 70 and over in Toronto

    Canada’s GDP grows 0.3% in April

    GO-VAXX mobile vaccine clinics accepting walk-ins

    Halton Police investigating a series of pharmacy robberies in Oakville and...