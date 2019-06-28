Pre-Budget, Sensex ends at 39,906, Nifty 11,947

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Ahead of the Union Budget on Friday, the markets finished with slight gains.

The 30-scrip Sensex gained 68.81 points to finish at 39,908.06, while the Nifty settled at 11,946.75, after advancing by 30 points.

“Expectation levels ahead of the Budget are low due to lack of fiscal space,” said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The Economic Survey presented on Thursday said that, Investment, especially private investment, is the “key driver” that drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology, allows creative destruction, and generates jobs.

The top gainers among the 30-scrip Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Hero Moto Corp while the losers were Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

–IANS

ravi/vd