Realty developer M3M India has kick-started its maiden Real Estate Investment Premium League for a limited period where the buyers can own a pre-leased shop by paying just 50 per cent of the total amount and rest of the amount after 18 months. M3M will be giving the space to its buyers with a provision to earn rentals from Day 1 itself, along-with 12 years of lease.

The company sees a huge growth in organised retail with opening up of the economy post pandemic. This limited period campaign is all set to showcase one of the finest retail portfolios of Gurugram which includes M3M 65th Avenue, M3M IFC, M3M Urbana Premium, M3M Broadway, M3M Prive 73, and M3M Corner Walk among others, located majorly on Golf Course Road (Extn) and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

M3M 65th Avenue is meticulously designed with 1046 units-dedicated to fashion, food, entertainment, etc. It is the largest luxurious retail project in Gurugram, spread across 14 acres, with 1 million square feet of retail space. Recently, M3M has also signed an agreement with PVR to set up an 8-screen multiplex at 65th Avenue. The catchment area is preferred by MNCs, HNIs due to the seamless connectivity.

On the other hand, the projects lying on SPR including M3M Broadway (2226 units), M3M Prive 73 (302 units) and M3M Corner Walk (1338 units) are state-of-the-art projects, conceptualized around a well-planned landscape design.

M3M has already partnered with hundreds of prominent brands including PVR, DTDC, Bikanervala, Reliance trends, ICICI Bank, KFC, Subway, Keventers, Barista, Pizza Hut, INOX, Axis Bank, and Barbeque Nation, to name a few.

M3M India is one of leading retail developer in India, delivering 4 million square feet of retail space and 20 million square feet of overall space.

