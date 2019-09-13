Pre-order 2019 iPhones, Apple Watch on Amazon.in, Ingram Micro

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Amazon.in and Ingram Micro, a distributor of IT products and owned by HNA Technology of China, on Friday announced they will offer the latest products from Apple, which include iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max along with Watch series 5, starting September 27.

Prospective buyers can begin pre-booking starting September 20.

Both the firms have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

The new iPhones will also have six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option available on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Ingram Micro is organising launch events to showcase the products at 25 key locations in the country, starting September 27.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm recently unveiled the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at its event in California.

All the iPhones, which are upgrades over the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, will ship with the iOS 13, the latest operating system from Apple.

–IANS

wh/ksc/mag/