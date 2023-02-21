BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Pre-order OnePlus 11R 5G now in India with special bundle offer

Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday said that users in India can pre-order the latest performance flagship OnePlus 11R 5G starting at Rs 39,999, from February 21 at 12 p.m.

The company recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 11 Series — the OnePlus 11R 5G, an ultimate powerhouse that comes equipped with a powerful chipset, an efficient cooling system, super-fast charging, intelligent software, and much more.

For high-performance gamers, OnePlus has added a limited-time bundle offer with the device, where users will also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 5,999, at no additional cost during the pre-order phase. This offer is valid till stocks last, said the company.

Users can click ‘Notify me’ on OnePlus.in or Amazon.in to stay updated, according to the company.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available for Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant.

The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in

Citibank users can also avail instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11R through Citibank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

There is also up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the device, on purchase using major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and amazon.in, said the company.

The Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount exclusively on Red Cable Club linked devices, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus R Series brings the perfect combination of top-of-the-line hardware and software at a more accessible price point for tech enthusiasts and gamers, and the OnePlus 11R 5G is the latest extension of that vision, said the company.

