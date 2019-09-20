Pre-poll bonanza for Delhi’s unauthorised colonies in the offing (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) After Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political charm seems to be working on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the tango seems to be clearing the obstacles for regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the capital.

According to sources, a rapprochement between the two is being observed as the move to regularise these colonies awaits approval of the Union cabinet.

Sources said the draft Cabinet note prepared by the Urban Development Ministry was sent to the Delhi government and it has sent its comments.

The timing is significant as Delhi is scheduled for assembly elections in a few months.

As per the note, the mapping of the colonies will be done by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) while the revenue department of the Delhi government will carry out the registration of the properties. In its comments, the Delhi government had said that as soon as the Union cabinet gives its approval for regularising the colonies, the revenue department can give the registries.

In Delhi, the subject of land comes under the Central government and after the Delhi government passed a resolution in November 2015, the matter has been pending.

With a cut-off date of January 1, 2015, the Centre and Delhi government have come up with a list of 1,797 colonies. One of the areas of contention has been the mapping of these colonies, which seems to be now getting sorted out.

The approval of the Union cabinet will require the nod from the Home, Finance and Urban Development ministries. The Cabinet note being prepared is understood have gone for legal vetting and thereafter is likely to come up for Cabinet approval. The ordnance route for implementing the decision quickly is also on the table.

