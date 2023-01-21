The Nagaland police, as part of their pre-poll raids against drugs and arms peddling and unauthorised monetary transactions, have seized various contrabands and cash amounting to Rs 18.50 crore during the past one week, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that various drugs worth of Rs 3.43 crore, foreign liquor valued at Rs 21.25 lakh, various other contrabands worth Rs 14.84 crore have been seized from different parts of the state during the past one week.

The police also seized arms and ammunition worth Rs 50,900.

The officer said that after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Nagaland Assembly elections on Wednesday, raids were stepped up against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to the polls on February 27, while the results will be announced on March 2.

