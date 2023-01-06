INDIA

Precipitation likely in J&K during next 48 hours

The weather was cold and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that rain and snow is likely to occur in the next 48 hours.

“Rain and snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 48 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Dense fog affected normal life in Jammu city today.

Srinagar had minus 5.5, Pahalgam minus 8.6 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 18.1 and Leh minus 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 3.7, Katra 4.6, Batote 3.6, Banihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

