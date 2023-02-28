INDIA

Precipitation likely in J&K in next 48 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Tuesday that rain/snow is likely during the next 48 hours.

“Presently, overcast in whole J&K. February 28 to March 2 light to moderate Snowfall/Rain (thunderstorm with rain in Jammu region) at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28th (evening) to March 1.”

“Light rain/snowfall at isolated pockets may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top etc. during March 1 to 2,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.7, Kargil minus 5.2 and Leh minus 6.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 13.1, Katra 12.2, Batote 6, Banihal 2.8 and Bhaderwah 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230228-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pratik Sehajpal recalls working with Tejasswi Prakash in ‘Naagin 6’

    UP prepares new home for one-horned rhinos

    Baby beheaded, mother found dead in UP

    Rain fury: 3 buildings cave in, K’taka CM to hold meeting...