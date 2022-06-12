INDIA

Pregnant cow stolen, slaughtered for money; K’taka police arrest 2

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have arrested two persons on charges of stealing a pregnant cow and slaughtering it for money in Hennur police station area of Bengaluru, officials said on Sunday.

The accused are identified as Syed Barkat, a resident of HBR Layout and Mohammad Imran of Bilal Nagar near Pillanna Garden. The police have launched a hunt for another accused Sohail in connection with the case.

According to police, Syed and Imran, both auto drivers, had conspired to steal the cow from a neighbour’s house for money. His friends Imran and Sohail joined hands with him.

The accused had stolen the cow in the wee hours and then they transported the cattle to a nearby isolated place and slaughtered it. Later they stuffed the meat into a gunny bag and kept it in an auto.

However, the beat police, being suspicious, stopped the vehicle. On which, the accused left the auto and fled from the spot. The police, noticing blood all over the auto, checked the gunny bag they were carrying and found the meat in it.

The accused were transporting the meat to a nearby slaughter house. The police chased the accused and managed to nab two persons while another accused managed to escape.

East Division DCP Bheemashankar Guled has stated that the case has been registered under the provisions of the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act. Further investigation is on.

20220612-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DJB moves SC against Hry govt over pollution in Yamuna

    Chinese vaccine Sinovac no match against Omicron variant: Study

    Rains dampen anti-Covid vaccination drive in TN

    Things to consider before planning a journey with pets