INDIA

Pregnant rape victim burnt alive in UP’s Mainpuri

NewsWire
0
0

A pregnant girl, who was allegedly raped three months ago, has been burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.

The police have lodged an FIR against three people and efforts are underway to arrest them.

According to the girl’s mother, her daughter was raped by one Abhishek, who lives in the same village, three months ago, but the victim did not reveal her ordeal to her family.

Later, the girl complained of severe stomach pain and it was found that she was pregnant.

The village panchayat was informed and on October 6, the panchayat asked the accused to marry the girl.

The mother of the accused then took the victim to their house, sprinkled petrol on her, and set her afire.

The victim, who suffered severe burn injuries, was admitted to a district hospital in Mainpuri and later referred to Saifai for advanced treatment.

The police have filed a case under sections 307, 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The accused are being searched for and arrests will be made soon, the police said.

20221009-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Rings of Power’ second teaser presents first looks of Tolkien...

    Number of Indian districts affected by cyclones tripled after 2005

    Oil majors gambling on emissions mitigation technologies: Carbon Tracker

    Champaran’s flood-affected villagers are demolishing their own homes