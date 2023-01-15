HEALTHINDIA

Pregnant woman air-evacuated by army from Kupwara, brought to Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

A pregnant woman in a critical condition in Jammu and Kashmir’s snow-bound Kupwara was evacuated by air by the Indian Army on the civil administration’s request and brought to Srinagar, the army said on Sunday.

“Mrs Nusrat Begum, a resident of Chitrakoot, was admitted at SDH Karnah as she developed labour pain with placenta previa on Saturday evening at 10 p.m. As result of incessant snow fall from last 7 days, the only axis leading to better medical facilities at Srinagar via NH 701 was cut off. Despite the efforts of specialists at SDH, Karnah, the threat to life of mother and unborn child could not be mitigated due to limited medical facilities available,” the army said.

“As soon as the civil administration requested for assistance, Indian Army promptly responded to the call and a number of Jawans willingly came forward to donate blood to save the patient’s life.”

Two units of blood were donated immediately to the ailing patient. Simultaneously, an immediate requisition for evacuation by helicopter was begun, while an army doctor from Tangdhar was immediately mobilised to assist the medical specialists at SDH Karnah.

“The helipad was cleared of snow in a short period of time using JCBs so as to ensure early air evacuation. All efforts were made to evacuate the patient immediately but due to weather restrictions, the rescue operation could not be undertaken till morning of Sunday, January 15. As a result of joint efforts of Indian Army and Indian Air force, Mrs Nusrat Begum and another 10-month-old infant were successfully air evacuated till Srinagar at 10.25 a.m. on Sunday.”

20230115-220005

