Pregnant woman airlifted from snowbound Machhal sector in north Kashmir

A pregnant woman in a critical condition was airlifted from snowbound Dudi village from Machhal Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district by timely joint efforts of the Army, Air Force and District Administration, Army said on Tuesday.

Army said on Tuesday that the local army unit at Dudi in Macchal Sector received a distress call from the Sarpanch of Dudi village informing that 35-year-old Zareena Begum, four months pregnant, was in critical medical condition.

The Army said that the entire Macchal sector is presently cut off due to excessive snowfall from January 7 to January 14 thus surface transportation for providing specialist medical support was ruled out.

“Immediate joint planning was carried out by Indian Army, Indian Air Force and District Administration and speedy air evacuation was planned by diverting the IAF aircraft on operational duty in the Kashmir Valley for this urgent humanitarian effort,” army said.

“While the district administration initiated prompt requisition, keeping the urgent medical need, AOC J&K granted immediate clearance for the air evacuation. The Army personnel at Dudi quickly transported the pregnant lady to Dudi Army Helipad and the Air Force authorities immediately dispatched Mi-17 helicopter piloted by Wing Commander N. Chaudhary and Squadron Leader A. Pandey to the site,” Army said.

“Thereafter, the critically ill pregnant lady was flown to Army helipad at Kupwara along with her husband and two female relatives. At Kupwara Army helipad the Army Emergency Medical Response Team took charge, stabilised her vitals and subsequently transported her to District Hospital Kupwara for further medical attention.”

