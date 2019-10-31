Pregnant woman, kid electrocuted in marriage home in Agra

Agra, Nov 2 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and a kid died on the spot after they touched the electrified iron gate of a marriage home in Shahid Nagar locality on Saturday.

The police said the iron gate came into contact with a live wire from the electric meter. Since no one knew about it, no precaution had been taken.

Unfortunately, a small kid from a nearby slum came strolling by and touched the gate. A six-month pregnant woman who lived close by saw the child in agony and rushed to help, but got electrocuted herself in the process.

–IANS

