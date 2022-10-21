INDIA

Pregnant woman, mother killed as ambulance rams into tree in TN

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her mother died when an ambulance taking them to hospital rammed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Senkulam in the district.

Nivedha, 24, had labour pains on Friday morning and an ambulance was called from the Sivaganga Government Hospital to bring them. The driver Malaiarasan lost control on the way and hit a tree

Nivedha, her unborn baby, and her mother Vijayalakshmi died on the spot.

Malaiarasan and medical assistant Tiruselvi received serious injuries and are admitted to Sivaganga medical college hospital.

20221021-191404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat BJP chief equates Kejriwal’s poll promises to ‘Chinese products’

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC unhappy with tweet claiming CJI met victims’...

    ‘IPAC maybe betraying Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls’

    ED action doesn’t ‘tame’ Shivakumar as he emerges stronger in K’taka