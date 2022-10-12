INDIA

Pregnant women, minor sister axed to death in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A woman who was eight months pregnant and her minor sister were axed to death in Sheikhupur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night.

As her husband Kamal Singh was away working in Haryana, Lajwati, the 22-year-old pregnant woman, had called her seven-year-old sister Manju to stay with her.

Lajwati and her sister were sleeping in the courtyard when the incident took place.

Police sources said that as per initial investigations, the two brothers of Kamal Singh committed the crime and are absconding.

According to reports, the two brothers used to beat their wives who had complained to the police and the brothers were detained on Tuesday at the police station.

They were later released with a warning.

Their wives were not at home when they returned.

The brothers, sources said, believed that Lajwati was instigating their wives to lodge complaints with the police and decided to teach her and her sister a lesson.

They killed Lajwati and her sister with an axe and fled. They were found dead on Wednesday morning.

Kamal Singh has been informed of the incident and is on his way home from Haryana.

No complaint has yet been field in the case.

Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

20221012-125205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre notifies elevation of two judges as CJs of Karnataka HC,...

    K’taka Minister chides Cong, says saffron shawls made in ‘Shri Ram...

    Organisers responsible, liable for compensation, SC on Meerut fire tragedy

    Fashion for good