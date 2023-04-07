Around a dozen pregnant women suffered uneasiness on Friday after doctors and nurses reportedly diagnosed them wrongly in Bihar’s Jahanabad district.

The medics allegedly gave wrong injections to the pregnant women in the gynecology ward of the Sadar hospital, due to which they felt uneasy.

When the relatives of the patients learnt about the incident, they created a ruckus inside the hospital. The situation turned so bat that the doctors and nurses had to jump out of the windows to escape the agitators’ wrath.

Hospital superintendent D.D. Chaudhary had to rush to the gynecology ward and calm down the agitating relatives.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. The concerned medical officers and staff will be penalised if proven guilty of providing wrong treatment. The situation is under control now, and the patients are recovering,” Chaudhary said.

