Preity Zinta a bit giddy looking at her kitchen garden

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta says she is excited, proud and a bit giddy looking at her little kitchen garden.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself picking tomatoes from her kitchen garden.

“I’m so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening and being so close to nature would give me so much peace and such a deep sense of accomplishment. Thank you Mom for bringing me closer to Mother Earth #Jaimatadi #organicgardening #Organic#Tomatoes #lovingit #ting,” she captioned the clip.

On Thursday, Preity had shared a video of herself picking some green pepper from her garden. She wrote: “Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I’m on top of the world right now, yet I’ve never felt so close to Mother Earth.”

Preity is among the early actors who have resumed shooting after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The actress is having mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic.

–IANS

