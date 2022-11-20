Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for the makers of her film ‘Soldier’, which released in 1998, and shared anecdotes from the shoot of the film.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of the title track of ‘Soldier’, picturised on herself and Bobby Deol.

She wrote: “Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter.”

“Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan.”

She then thanked Bobby for bringing her into the movies.

“Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting,” she concluded.

‘Soldier’ is an action thriller film directed by Abbas-Mustan starring Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta and Raakhee Gulzar.

According to the film’s writer Shyam Goel, it was inspired by a real incident that happened in Punjab where a woman’s forehead was etched with the message that her husband was a traitor.

Her husband, a soldier, was accused of treachery, and she was thrown out of her village. The story was already made as a Tamil movie in 1989 titled Thaai Naadu, starring Sathyaraj in dual roles.

