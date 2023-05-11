ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Preity Zinta, hubby Gene take their twins Jai, Gia for temple visit in Shimla

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her hometown Shimla along with her husband Gene Goodenough and their toddler twins Jai and Gia.

Preity, who chose a bright yellow suit for the visit, took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of the visit. The actress chose to keep her head covered with a dupatta to show respect.

She shared on Twitter: “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla – Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it.”

“Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit.”

Preity added: “I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga – Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.

