Bollywood actress Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her hometown Shimla along with her husband Gene Goodenough and their toddler twins Jai and Gia.

Preity, who chose a bright yellow suit for the visit, took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of the visit. The actress chose to keep her head covered with a dupatta to show respect.

She shared on Twitter: “When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla – Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it.”

“Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit.”

Preity added: “I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again because mother will call me again. Jai Ma Durga – Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later.”

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021 via surrogacy.

20230511-113605