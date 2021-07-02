Prety Zinta can’t stop gushing about her organic garden in her Friday social media post. On Instagram, the actress shared a video clip of plucking ripe strawberries from her garden.

“I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible,” wrote the actress, sharing her excitement about her vegetable and fruit garden at her Los Angeles home.

“Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks — you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting”,” wrote Prety, who is seen dressed in a lemon yellow suit in the clip.

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough.

