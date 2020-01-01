Canindia News

Preity Zinta is finally back from her digital detox

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Los Angeles.

Preity co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, posted a selfie on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lying in bed in white robe, with her hair wrapped up in a towel. The actress flashes a smile at the camera.

“Good morning folks Recovering from Jet lag and back from a Digital detox. Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone ? #pzipldiaries #Dubai #quarantinelife#ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

