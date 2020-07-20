Canindia News

Preity Zinta has her ‘Goodenough’ sunshine to lean on

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE023

Actress Preity Zinta has found her sunshine in husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress shared an Instagram post along with a picture in which she is leaning on his shoulder. In the frame, Gene wears a bright yellow shirt.

“Leaning against my sunshine today and always,” Preity captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, Preity and Gene Goodenough completed four years of marriage. The actress shared that it still feels like “yesterday”.

On Instagram, she had shared a photograph of Gene and herself. “Happy Anniversary my darling?? It’s been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Related posts

Team Kangana Ranaut shares photo of Manikarnika doll designed to inspire patriotism

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Parineeti Chopra ‘ready as a bride’ but her husband is ‘pending’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Subramanian Swamy questions if Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘driven to’ suicide

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.