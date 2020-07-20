Preity Zinta has her ‘Goodenough’ sunshine to lean on

Earlier this year, Preity and Gene Goodenough completed four years of marriage. The actress shared that it still feels like “yesterday”.

On Instagram, she had shared a photograph of Gene and herself. “Happy Anniversary my darling?? It’s been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.