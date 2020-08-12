Preity Zinta mourns demise of personal secretary

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is saddened about the demise of her personal secretary, Prasad Rao.

On Wednesday, Preity took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers.

“This has been a brutal year. I never thought I’d have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes. I love you Prasad. You will be missed beyond words. Hope you are at peace and at a better place. Rest in peace #Gonetoosoon,” Preity wrote.

With the note, she posted a throwback picture where she is seen with her late secretary in happy times.

Several celebrities mourned the demise of Prasad Rao.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented: “This is very sad news. I remember him at all our film shootings.. always smiling and so good at his work.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented: “Oh no.”

“I just can’t believe it,” Dia wrote.

–IANS

sim/vnc