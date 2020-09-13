Canindia News

Preity Zinta: Quarantine is all about being positive in life

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Dubai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video and wrote: “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test.”

“It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys… love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting.”

In the video, she also said how people are being “nasty” to each to other online and that should stop.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

–IANS

nn/sdr/

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More