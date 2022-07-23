Director Prem Raj Soni’s latest song titled ‘Woh Beetey Din’ has just been released. Featuring Turkish actor Ugur Gunes, the track has been sung by Tanya Singgh and composed by Ajit Singh.

Gittanjali Singh has penned the lyrics of the song. Prem talks about his experience of making the song that has been shot in Istanbul.

“‘Woh Beetey Din’ is a story about love and the complexities it brings with it. There is an immense amount of emotions and intensity along with breathtaking visuals,” he says.

For the director, Turkey is like his second home. “I have been meeting a lot of filmmakers in Turkey and have quite a few of them as my friends. So, for me shooting the song was like shooting in my home city. It was wonderful,” he adds.

Praising Tanya’s singing, Prem says that her voice is unique and beautiful. “She brings along a nostalgic feeling that I think people will really be in love with. Tanya is a director’s delight to work with as she is focused and dedicated. She is also family to me.”

“I have known her for almost two decades now. We have literally seen growing up days together,” he shares.

Prem is happy with the reactions. Even the response in Istanbul has been fabulous. “Like I said, I have many friends in Istanbul and I also have a company registered in Turkey. I plan to work a lot more out of Turkey now as a producer,” he reveals.

