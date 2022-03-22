WORLD

Premature for Putin-Zelensky meeting: Kremlin

By NewsWire
0
12

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was too early to discuss about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, as there was no breakthrough yet in the peace talks over the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.

“To be able to discuss a possible meeting between the two presidents, you must first do your homework. That is, you need to conduct and agree on the results of the negotiations,” Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov as saying at a briefing here on Monday.

“So far, no significant progress has been made (in the negotiation process)… The Presidents simply have no agreements to approve yet,” he said.

Since February 28, Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of in-person negotiations Belarus to seek a possible end to the war.

The two sides started their fourth round of negotiations via video link on March 14.

Last week, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had said that Zelensky may hold talks with Putin in the coming days.

20220322-083202

