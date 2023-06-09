After making a winnig start, Rajasthan Patriots will lock horns with Delhi Panzers in their second game of the inaugural Premier Handball League at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Patriots, the Krida Pvt Ltd own franchise, started their campaign in style as the opening clash of the league saw them emerge victorious against Maharashtra Ironmen.

The patriots’ thrilling 28-27 win over the Ironmen was powered by an impressive performance from the ‘Player of the Match’ Mohit Ghanghas, who also scored the winning goal for the hosts in the dying moments of the match.

Mohit was ably supported by his team mate Sahil Malik in registering the first win for the hosts in the opening clash of the Premier Handball League, with both of them scoring five goals each. Guarding the nets their captain, Atul Kumar, played a decisive role saving some crucial attempts from the pressing Ironmen’s who were never out of the contention till the final whistle was blown.

“I’m happy with the performance of my team from the last match. We are putting in a lot of efforts and hard work in our practice sessions and I am confident that this hard work will pay off. Handball is a fast sport and the whole drift of the match can change within seconds, so while I am happy about our last win, what matters to us as a team is our next game against Delhi Panzers. I am hopeful of maintaining our momentum and giving enough reasons to our fans and management to rejoice,” said Naya Chandra Singh, Head Coach, Rajasthan Patriots, in a media release.

Moving on to their next game against Delhi Panzers, who will also play their second game of the league, Rajasthan Patriots would take on the pitch with a lot of confidence riding on a thrilling win. On the other hand, Panzers would have to do a lot of homework on finding ways to stop the Patriots’ attacking form and the wall of Atul Kumar guarding the nets.

While Delhi Panzers’ Goalkeeper Rakesh Kumar, left back Ashok Nain and right back Deepak Ahlawat could be possible threats to Rajasthan Patriots as the former are seasoned players with immense domestic and international experience.

To add to the threat from the Panzers, their youngsters Deepak Ghanghas, Jasmeet Singh and Subir Roy, would look forward to make the most from this crucial encounter in order to cement their place in the starting line-up.

