Rajasthan Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their jersey for the inaugural season of Premier Handball League, here.

Ahead of their first clash, Rajasthan Patriots, which is owned by Krida Pvt Ltd, launched the jersey in the presence of their complete squad. The jersey follows the same hues of their logo — blue and white, representing the team’s spirit of calmness and perfection.

While all the players will be seen wearing a mix of blue and white jersey, the goalkeeper of Patriots will be donning the jersey with a mix of pink and black jersey, as per the rules of the games.

Rajasthan Patriots will kick-off their campaign on the opening day of the league, on Thursday, as they take on Maharashtra Ironmen at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, here.

Earlier this week, Patriots had announced their squad for the first ever Premier Handball League which will see a mix of experienced and young talents taking to the mat.

Having six players in the squad. who earlier have either competed in Asian Championship or in Asian Games would add balance and strength in the team. Captain of the Indian Handball team, Atul Kumar along with Ramesh Godara, Hardev Singh, Arjun Lakra, Sahil Malik and Sumit are some key players of the Patriots to be looked out for in upcoming Premier Handball League.

The squad of the Rajasthan Patriots comprises a mix of players from all across India, with a few amongst them being a part of the Indian national handball team including the national team captain, Atul Kumar. He also represents Indian Air Force while his teammates Robin Singh and Thoufeeq VM who represent Indian Navy and Sahil Malik being a part of Indian Army have been picked up by the franchisee.

Team’s goalkeeper, Ramesh Godara who had represented Indian Air Force from 2014-17 and later Indian Services from a time period of 2017-20, now represents his home state, Rajasthan in Nationals. Hardev Singh and Bhupender Jangra, picks of the team are representing Punjab Police and Indian Railways respectively.

The squad also includes three international players who hail from Russia, Jordan and Thailand are Kireev Dimitrii, Ahmad Mohammad Hassan Al- Otabi and Thanawat Sanyamud.

Rajasthan Patriots squad for PHL:

Goalkeepers : Atul Kumar, Ramesh Godara, Thanawat Sanyamud (Thailand)

Right Back : Sahil Malik, Bhupender Jangra, Kireev Dmitrii (Russia)

Centre Back : Happy, Arjun Lakra

Left Back : Robin Singh, Mohit Ghanghas, Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Al-Otabi (Jordan)

Right Wing: Hardev Singh, Siddharth Singh

Left Wing : Rohit Kumar, Sumit

Pivot : Thoufeeq VM, Manish Malik

Coach : Naya Chandra Singh

Assistant Coach: Inderjeet Singh

