Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning team Manchester City open the 2023/24 Premier League at newly-promoted Burnley on August 11 as the season’s fixtures were revealed on Thursday.

The fixture pits the treble-winning City against their former title-winning captain Vincent Kompany, the Belgian who took over at relegated Burnley and guided them to an instant return to the Premier League.

Saturday’s (August 11) Premier League action kicks off at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal taking on Nottingham Forest, the team that ended their title dreams last season.

Two other promoted sides are also in action on Saturday, as Sheffield United host Crystal Palace, while Luton Town’s first match in the Premier League will be against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Two of the most-improved sides of last season meet in Saturday’s final match with Aston Villa playing Newcastle United, who finished in the top four for the first time in 20 years last season. AFC Bournemouth will host West Ham United that same day.

Chelsea will host Liverpool on August 12 in a mouth-watering clash between two teams seeking a return to the top four after missing out last season. The opening Matchweek concludes on August 14, with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The opening match-week concludes on August 14, with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On September 23, the Emirates Stadium will witness the first thrilling North London derby of the season as Arsenal hosts Tottenham. The return fixture will take place on April 27, 2024, with Arsenal travelling to Tottenham.

The Emirates will host an exciting clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on October 7, followed by Arsenal’s journey to the Etihad on March 30, 2024.

Liverpool will host Everton on October 21 in the Merseyside Derby. Following this clash, Liverpool will embark on a short trip to Goodison Park on March 16, 2024, for the return fixture.

The first Manchester Derby for next season will be on October 28, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on March 2, 2024.

Manchester United and Liverpool meet on December 16 and April 6. Manchester City and Liverpool renew their rivalry on November 25 and March 9.

The Premier League season concludes on May 19, with Manchester City vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Everton among the final-day fixtures.

