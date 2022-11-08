SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League 2023-24 season to start on August 12

NewsWire
0
0

The Premier League 2023-24 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on August 12, 2023, and ending on May 19, 2024, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between January 13-20.

The ongoing season will be paused after the coming weekend’s games for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on December 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

“The final round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off. The season schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons,” the league said.

“In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other,” the league added.

20221108-225402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real Madrid coach Ancelotti supports Mohamed Salah’s claim of best in...

    PSG look for Mbappe, Messi and Neymar to click

    What can we learn from Qatar World Cup draw?

    Messi, Neymar to get Chinese Covid-19 vaccines