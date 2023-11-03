Premier League: All eyes on Manchester United as pressure mounts on Ten Hag (Preview)

Manchester United are first in action in the Premier League this weekend in a game that will draw a lot of attention from fans, pundits and probably the club’s directors and potential new investors.

Another woeful performance in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Newcastle United in midweek, which came on the back of last weekend’s humiliation at home to Manchester City, has catapulted Erik ten Hag to the top of the list of favourites to be the next coach in the league to lose their job.

Defeat away to Fulham would only see the odds on Ten Hag’s sacking rise ever higher, but more than anything the coach needs his players to put in a performance that shows they have faith in him, otherwise his position will start to become impossible, reports Xinhua.

Manchester City should get three points from Bournemouth, who claimed their first win of the season last weekend to ease some pressure on coach Andoni Iraola.

Pep Guardiola has virtually a clean bill of health from his players, apart from long-term absentee Kevin de Bruyne and the suspended Manuel Akanji.

Newcastle United’s home game to Arsenal is Saturday’s standout one in terms of sheer quality.

Newcastle United have climbed to sixth and were impressive at Old Trafford in midweek, despite coach Eddie Howe making important changes to his starting 11.

With a vital UEFA Champions League visit to play Borussia Dortmund next week, and with Sandro Tonali banned for 10 months and Sven Botman and Alexander Isak injured, Howe may have another juggling act against Arsenal, who are still without Gabriel Jesus.

Sheffield United continue to look for their first win of the season and their home match against a solid Wolverhampton Wanderers could be a make-or-break moment, with coach Paul Heckingbottom coming under increasing pressure.

Vincent Kompany also needs a win with Burnley finding life almost as hard as Sheffield. Burnley’s main problems have been in defense, with 25 goals conceded in 10 games and Kompany won’t be helped by Eberechi Eze’s likely return from injury for rivals Crystal Palace.

Three wins in five games have seen Everton slowly improve, partly due to the displays of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Saturday gives them the chance of three more points as Sean Dyche’s men will play their defensive football against a more expansive Brighton team that will need to adapt to Everton’s physical challenges.

Although they qualified for the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup in midweek, West Ham’s league form has dipped with just four points from the last six games, but David Moyes’ men will find it hard away to Brentford, who have won their four meetings against West Ham since promotion to the Premier League.

Five wins in six games have carried Aston Villa to the verge of the top-four and Unai Emery’s side, with Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in brilliant form, are favourites to win away to a Nottingham Forest side that has gone six games without a victory.

Liverpool are also clear favourites to take three points from their visit to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. Luton are also struggling in the top flight with just one win all season, although they will be boosted by the return of Andros Townsend after 18 months out with injury.

Monday night sees a huge game as league leaders Tottenham host Chelsea. The game sees Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino go back to the ground where he had so much success. However, with Chelsea still looking for their identity, it could be a difficult evening for the Argentinean on his return to north London.

