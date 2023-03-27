SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur with mutual agreement after 16 months in charge

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said.

Conte was appointed as Spurs boss in November 2021, and his contract was due to expire this summer.

The decision came a week after the Italian took aim at his squad and the culture of the club in a press conference where he called Spurs players selfish following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

“We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini will be Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters,” club’s chairman Daniel Levy said.

Conte, who had won league titles with former clubs Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, was appointed in November 2021 after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss Conte took in 76 games as manager of Spurs, with 41 victories while suffering 23 defeats. He was able to guide them to a top-four finish last season, securing qualification for the Champions League, but fell short when it comes to bringing a 15-year wait for major silverware to a close.

