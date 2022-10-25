SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal’s manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old Unai will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on November 6.

Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semifinals of the Champions League last season.

A highly experienced top-level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophée des Champions.

