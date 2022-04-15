Burnley on Friday sacked manager Sean Dyche with eight games left of their season in the Premier League.

The Clarets, who have lost five of their last six top-flight games, are 18th and four points from safety.

Dyche was the Premier League’s longest serving manager, having taken over at Turf Moor in October 2012. Apart from him assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also left the club.

“Burnley FC can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer,” the club said in a statement.

During Dyche’s tenure, Burnley was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years courtesy of a commendable seventh place in the Premier League in 2017-18. His last game in charge of Burnley saw them lose 2-0 to Norwich City, who are bottom of the Premier League.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was “an incredibly difficult decision” to part company with the 50-year-old, but “we feel a change is needed”.

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade. During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community,” said Pace.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United. The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course,” he added.

Notably, Dyche had signed a new four-year contract until 2025 with Burnley in September last year. However, the Clarets have won just four Premier League games this season, the worst win record in the league, which led to Dyche’ sacking as manager.

