A midweek round of Premier League matches kicks off on Tuesday night with four matches.

Crystal Palace will hope to recover from the second-half Erling Haaland blitz they suffered away to Manchester City when they entertain Brentford in a south London derby.

Brentford travel to Selhurst Park after taking just one point from two games following their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Fulham again showed they will be hard to beat in their narrow defeat away to Arsenal at the weekend and they now have a tough home game against Brighton, who are currently fourth in the table after a hard-fought home win against Leeds United.

Leeds will look to recover from that defeat when they entertain Everton, who travel to Elland Road in the relegation zone and without a win all season and who added Mason Holgate to their injury list in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday.

Chelsea visit Southampton and Thomas Tuchel’s side are likely to have completed the signing of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana ahead of the game. Conor Gallagher is suspended after his sending-off against Leicester, although Kalidou Koulibaly is available after missing out at the weekend, reports Xinhua.

Nottingham Forrest face a difficult visit to play Manchester City on Wednesday and could have former Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi in their side after he agreed on a season-long loan from the Spanish club on Monday.

Other matches on Wednesday see league leaders Arsenal at home to Aston Villa, while Liverpool entertain Newcastle, West Ham take on Tottenham and Bournemouth need to react to Saturday’s 9-0 thrashing at Anfield when they play winless Wolverhampton.

