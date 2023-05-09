SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Premier League: Everton, Nottingham Forest out of bottom three in dramatic day

Everton and Nottingham Forest escaped the relegation zone in the Premier League after three dramatic games reshaped the relegation battle.

Everton delivered their best performance of the season, defeating Brighton 5-1 away and climbing out of the bottom three in the Premier League, pushing Leeds United into the relegation zone, reports Xinhua.

Sean Dyche’s team had a remarkable first half, with Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring in the first and 29th minutes to put Everton 2-0 up before Jason Steele turned a low cross into his own goal, making it 3-0 after just 35 minutes.

Brighton improved after the break, but Everton defended well, and Dwight McNeil netted a fourth in the 76th minute. Although Alexis MacAllister pulled a goal back three minutes later, McNeil’s second of the game deep in injury time confirmed an astonishing win.

Nottingham Forest won a thrilling match against Southampton 4-3, also moving out of the relegation zone.

Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest 2-0 up against the bottom-ranked side before Carlos Alcaraz pulled a goal back. Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty gave the home side a 3-1 lead at the break.

Vojnovic Lyanco made it 3-2, and Danilo scored another for Forest. James Ward-Prowse netted a 95th-minute penalty, adding late drama to a match that didn’t finish until the 101st minute.

Leicester City joined Leeds in the bottom three after a 5-3 defeat away to Fulham, where their defense allowed rivals too many opportunities.

Fulham led 4-0 with goals from Willian, Carlos Vinicius, and two strikes from Tom Cairney, while Jamie Vardy missed a penalty for Leicester.

Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for Leicester before Willian made it 5-1 for Fulham. A late James Maddison penalty and a second goal from Barnes softened the result for Leicester, whose next two games are against Liverpool and Newcastle United.

